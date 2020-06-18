United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) names Daniel Peed as chairman and CEO effective July 1, moving him up from vice chairman.

Greg Branch, who has served as chairman since founding the company in 1999, will stay on the board and take the title of chairman emeritus.

Peed also succeeds John L. Forney, who is stepping down as president and CEO, effective June 30, to pursue other opportunities.

The new chairman and CEO was co-founder of AmRisc and served as its president from December 200 to December 2018.