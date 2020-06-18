At Home group (NYSE:HOME) trades lower after comparable sales fell 46.5% in FQ1.

The company missed expectations with adjusted EBITDA of -$14.6M vs. -$3.4M consensus.

Gross margin plummeted to 8.6% of sales vs. 28.8% a year ago.

On the balance sheet, net inventory decreased 0.3% to $407M and HOME ended the quarter with cash of $43.6M and borrowings available under the ABL facility of $44.1M.

CEO update: "We have focused on preserving liquidity, enhancing financial flexibility, and ensuring At Home can thrive going forward. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, we had seen an improvement in comparable store sales trends. However, as the pandemic escalated and we temporarily closed our stores, sales were materially impacted."