Continental to restore some production but keep 50% curtailed
Jun. 18, 2020 4:36 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)CLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says it will partially begin resuming production in July but still expects to curtail roughly half of its operated oil production.
- The company previously announced it would curtail 70% of operated oil production in May, with continued curtailments into June.
- Continental expects total production will average 150K-160K boe/day in June, increasing to 225K-250K boe/day in July; Q2 output is forecast at 200K-205K boe/day.
- "As improved supply and demand fundamentals benefit oil prices, we expect to continue restoring production in subsequent months," CEO Bill Berry says.
- CLR -1.1% after-hours.