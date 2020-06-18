Continental to restore some production but keep 50% curtailed

  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says it will partially begin resuming production in July but still expects to curtail roughly half of its operated oil production.
  • The company previously announced it would curtail 70% of operated oil production in May, with continued curtailments into June.
  • Continental expects total production will average 150K-160K boe/day in June, increasing to 225K-250K boe/day in July; Q2 output is forecast at 200K-205K boe/day.
  • "As improved supply and demand fundamentals benefit oil prices, we expect to continue restoring production in subsequent months," CEO Bill Berry says.
  • CLR -1.1% after-hours.
