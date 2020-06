TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) rallies after disclosing that vehicle demand bounced back in May with a 2% increase in monthly prospects per dealer.

The early word from June is also encouraging, with monthly prospects per dealer up 19% for the first 15 days.

Some pent-up demand is being seen across the auto sector over the last few weeks, but analysts warn sustaining the consumer interest for the balance of the year could be more challenging.

