Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) sees its quarterly dividend sustainable at levels similar to its increased Q2 dividend of 14 cents per share for Q3 and Q4.

TWO jumps 3.3% in after-hours trading after the mortgage REIT nearly tripled its Q2 dividend from 5 cents in the previous quarter.

"We believe that our portfolio is capable of generating future gross returns in the mid-double digits as we deploy capital, increase leverage and reduce expenses following non-renewal of the management agreement," the company said in a statement.

TWO maintains the expectation even before taking into account the expense savings it expects in Q4 from the discontinuation of the management fee.

