Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) becomes the first reinsurer to receive Binding Corporate Rules approval as both a controller and processor of data since the EU's General Data Protection Regulation went into effect in 2019.

The company received the approval from the Irish Data Protection Committee recently.

The BCR standard demonstrates compliance with guiding principles that allow RGA to facilitate the transfer of data within the organization across its global geographical footprint.

