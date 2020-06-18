South Korean game maker DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) has set a range for its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares at $17-$19 per ADS.

It's offering 5.5M ADS, and selling shareholder STIC Special Situation Diamond Ltd. is offering the same amount. The company will only draw proceeds from the shares it's selling.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to 1.65M additional ADS at the offering price.

Twenty ADS represent one common ordinary share in the company.

The offering comes via J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Macquarie Capital.

Competitors include those offering social casino games, like Playtika (PLYTK), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL), Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF) and others. It also notes the interests of its controlling shareholder, DoubleU Games, may come into conflict with DoubleDown's interests.