AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) surges 49% in after-hours trading on reporting preliminary results for April and May 2020.

Revenues were $5.8M for May and $5.3M for April, an increase of 9% as per the monthly comparison.

Net loss for May reduced to $0.4M, compared to loss of $1M in April.

Gross margin expanded by 660 bps to 37.4% in May, compared to April.

Adj. EBITDA for May was $0.2M, compared to negative $0.4M in April.

Company had cash of $5.3M at end of May.

“We have continued to see improvements across our business over the past two months. Our retail dealer ‘suspend’ status has improved by nearly 70% since mid-April, and we have continued to serve as a strategic partner to both our dealer and OEM customers during this important time,” commented Jared Rowe, President and CEO of AutoWeb.