Stock prices' current levels 'aren't in investors favor', Howard Mark writes

The fundamental outlook for stocks may be positive "on balance, but with listed security prices where they are, the odds aren't in investors' favor," writes Oaktreee Capital's Howard Marks in his latest memo.

The note explains why the stock market has been doing so well during a severe pandemic and recession.

He concludes that "the powerful rally we've seen has been built on optimism; has incorporated positive expectations and overlooked potential negatives; and has been largely driven by the Fed's injections of liquidity and the Treasury's stimulus payments, which investors assume will bridge to a fundamental recovery and be free from highly negative second-order consequences."

Looking at the three stages of a stock market recovery, Marks figures the first stage (when only a few unusually perceptive people believe improvement is possible) started in mid-March, and the second stage (when most investors realize that improvement is actually taking place) turned quickly into the third stage (where everyone concludes everything will get better forever).

See Marks's letter from May 28: Uncertainty II.