Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) confirms in its 8-K statement that it chose not to make a combined ~$13.5M in interest payments due on June 15 on its 5.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.0% senior notes due 2027.

Chesapeake now as a 30-day grace period before non-payment would constitute an event of default.

Additionally, the company says another amendment of its credit agreement will adjust certain prepayment provisions, waive certain events of default and reduce its borrowing base to $2.3B from $3B.