Telus (NYSE:TU) has launched the first wave of its 5G network in Canada, with rollouts in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Greater Toronto.

That service comes at no extra cost to those on Telus Peace of Mind plans, it says.

The network will expand to 26 more Canadian markets through the rest of 2020.

It's expecting to deliver peak download speeds of 1.7 Gbps, to support remote work, virtual health, and distance education.

The telecom has selected Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) as a network infrastructure partner. It had also previously announced it was working with Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in building out the network.