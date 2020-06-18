Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) says that CEO James Dolan is relinquishing a couple of stock awards as part of a settlement of a shareholder lawsuit.

A shareholder filed a complaint in March 2019 derivatively on behalf of the company against certain directors of the company, claiming they breached fiduciary duties to shareholders in approving Dolan's compensation.

The settlement settles no issue of wrongdoing or fault, but with it, Dolan is relinquishing a one-time 2018 award of 32,471 performance stock units and 448,992 stock options.

He's also giving up an award (also for 32,471 performance stock units and 448,992 stock options) granted by Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) tied to its spin-off.