Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) +12.3% after-hours following a 9.8% rise in regular trade, reacting to news that fire and water restoration company ServPro signed a letter of intent to buy 1,200 Endurance electric-powered pickup trucks from Lordstown Motors, according to a report from Youngstown's Business Journal.

Lordstown also confirmed that Ohio Gov. DeWine will attend the June 25 launch event for the Endurance.

Analysts at BTIG think Workhorse has more room to run, maintaining its Buy rating and raising its stock price target to $10 from $6, expecting increased orders to be a key catalyst.