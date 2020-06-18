Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +5.4% after-hours following a WSJ report that it is in talks with potential buyers for its Speedway gas station unit, reviving a sale that fell apart early in the coronavirus crisis.

Possible buyers include Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), according to the report.

A sale price is not known, but Marathon indicated last fall that Speedway could be worth $15B-$18B.

In a sign of the renewed possibility of a sale, Marathon earlier this week said it would delay the expected timetable for a spinoff of the unit to Q1 2021 from the end of this year.