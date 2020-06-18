Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) says it expects adjusted Q2 EPS of $0.40-$0.44, ahead of analyst consensus estimate $0.31 but well below Q1's reported $0.88.

The company expects Q2 earnings from its steel operations will come in "significantly lower" than Q1, due to lower shipments and selling values as a result of the temporary closures of many steel-consuming businesses in response to COVID-19.

Metals recycling operations are forecast to record an operating loss for Q2; but the company anticipates steel and recycled scrap volumes will improve as steel-consuming businesses resume operations.

Q2 earnings from the company's steel fabrication operations are seen on pace with strong Q1 results.