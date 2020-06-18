AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will open the bulk of its U.S. theaters on July 15, with the rest just over a week later, it says in unveiling its reopening plan.

The country's biggest cinema chain will open 450 locations in mid-July, with the remaining 150 opening up on July 24 - just in time for the release of Mulan (NYSE:DIS) on July 24, and Tenet (NYSE:T) a week later.

It's using a four-phase approach. Phase 1 will limit capacity to 30% (and block out every other row of seats for many auditoriums). Phase 2 will bring capacity to 40% and Phase 3 (expected around Labor Day) would mean capacity of 50%. Full capacity under the plan may not be allowed until Thanksgiving.

New measures include health protocols for employees; encouraging - but not requiring - guests' use of masks; sanitizing between showings; and rearranging concession sales.

AMC is up 1.6% postmarket. Also higher: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), +0.6% ; National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), +0.8% ; Disney (DIS) +0.2% .

Updated: AMC's press release