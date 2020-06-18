Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) +3.2% after-hours as it raises its distribution guidance for FY 2020, now expecting to distribute at least $3.00/unit.

Enviva now expects full-year net income of $33.9M-$43.9M and adjusted EBITDA of $185M-$195M.

The partnership agrees to acquire a wood pellet production plant in Waycross, Ga., with associated export terminal capacity in Savannah from Innogy, and agrees to buy the wood pellet production plant in Greenwood, S.C., owned by its sponsor.

Enviva says it signed a purchase agreement with investors for the sale of $200M in common units in a private placement to finance part of the acquisitions.

Finally, ValueAct Chairman Jeff Ubben is appointed to Enviva's board; earlier this month, ValueAct disclosed a 7.5% stake in the partnership.