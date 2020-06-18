Otis Worldwide (OTIS +1.3% ) initiated with a Buy rating and a Street-high $72 price target at Argus, citing stable margins and the stock's discount to industrial sector peers.

As the world's largest maker of elevators, escalators and moving walkways and with more than 2M elevators under maintenance, Otis' "large installed base provides predictable and growing service revenue while also lending stability to margins," writes Argus analyst John Eade.

OTIS' average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.