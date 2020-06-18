DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has priced an upsized offering of its class A common stock.

The company is now offering 40M shares, up from a previous 33M.

DraftKings will sell 16M shares, and certain selling stockholders will sell 24M shares, at a price of $40/share - a slight discount to today's close of $40.84. That results in a total offering size of $1.6B.

Selling stockholders have granted underwriters a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to 6M additional shares.

Shares are up 0.9% after hours.

Yesterday, Oppenheimer praised the timing of the secondary offering, seeing upside driven by higher iGaming revenue and pent-up demand for sports betting as events make their return.