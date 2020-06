T-Mobile USA, wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) , has agreed to sell $1B in 1.500% senior secured notes due 2026, $1.25B in 2.050% senior secured notes due 2028 and $1.75B in 2.550% senior secured notes due 2031 in a private offering.

Net proceeds will be used for ongoing liability management, including the redemption of one or more series of existing T-Mobile USA unsecured notes that are subject to redemption without payment of a ‘‘make-whole’’ redemption premium.

Closing date is June 24.

Source: Press Release