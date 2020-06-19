China says it plans to step up purchases of U.S. agriculture products in order to comply with Phase 1 of its trade deal with the U.S.
China will increase its purchases of "everything from soybeans to corn and ethanol," a source told Bloomberg.
China pledged to buy $36.5B of U.S. farm goods in Phase 1, but it bought less than $5B through April.
The news, which pushed futures higher, seems to validate what U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a tweet Thursday: “During my meeting with CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, he recommitted to completing and honoring all of the obligations of Phase 1 of the trade deal between our two countries.”
S&P 500 futures (SPX), which jumped to an overnight high of 3,124 on the news, have receded, and now trade at 3,111, up 0.5% from Thursday's close.