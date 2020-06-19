Futures rise on trade optimism, quad witching on tap

Looking for a catalyst after a muted session on Thursday, U.S. stock index futures advanced 1% overnight after hugging the flatline for most of the session.

A report from Bloomberg said China plans to accelerate purchases of American farm goods to comply with the Phase One trade deal after buying fell behind due to "coronavirus disruptions."

Don't forget that it's also quad witching day, which refers to the simultaneous expiration of market index futures, stock futures, market index options and stock options.

The event can lead to higher volatility and more trading volume, giving speculators an opportunity for quick arbitrage opportunities.