Consumer confidence seen at major Chinese shopping event
Jun. 19, 2020
- There are two major shopping events in China - 618 on June 18, which was started by JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and Singles Day on Nov. 11, which was created by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) - though nowadays both companies join in on the promotions.
- This year's 618 festival was being closely watched for signs about the health of the Chinese consumer amid the coronavirus pandemic, and initial figures may be pointing to a recovery; the two e-commerce giants handled a record $136.51B of sales through their platforms over the last 24 hours.
- JD.com's U.S.-listed shares are up 72% this year and Alibaba has climbed 5%, while both companies recently carried out secondary listings in Hong Kong.