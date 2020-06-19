Consumer confidence seen at major Chinese shopping event

Jun. 19, 2020 3:34 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD), BABAJD, BABABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • There are two major shopping events in China - 618 on June 18, which was started by JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and Singles Day on Nov. 11, which was created by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) - though nowadays both companies join in on the promotions.
  • This year's 618 festival was being closely watched for signs about the health of the Chinese consumer amid the coronavirus pandemic, and initial figures may be pointing to a recovery; the two e-commerce giants handled a record $136.51B of sales through their platforms over the last 24 hours.
  • JD.com's U.S.-listed shares are up 72% this year and Alibaba has climbed 5%, while both companies recently carried out secondary listings in Hong Kong.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.