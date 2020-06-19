Spurred by weeks of protests for racial justice, many companies are marking Juneteenth this year, the oldest known holiday honoring the end of slavery in America.

Some 200 firms have made the day a paid holiday, including Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Square (NYSE:SQ), Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), as well as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Altria (NYSE:MO), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER).

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will close bank branches early, while the Detroit Three - GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) - will hold moments of silence.

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation to the public in Galveston, Texas, a full two and a half years after it was issued by Abraham Lincoln.