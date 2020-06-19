British retail sales rebounded more strongly than expected last month, jumping by a record 12% as the country relaxed lockdown measures, but government borrowing surged to counter coronavirus impacts on the economy.

In fact, public borrowing hit a record high and debt passed 100% of economic output for the first time since 1963.

The Office for National Statistics still warned the figures were preliminary and care was needed with the usual measures of public finances.

FTSE 100 +0.6% to 6,261. Sterling -0.1% to $1.2412.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, DGBP, HEWU, FKU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR