The USPTO has granted Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) a patent covering its proprietary platform technology for the oral administration of Foralumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody, and all other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies (mAb). The new patent will be issued on June 23.

The CD3 (cluster of differentiation 3) is a protein complex on T-cells, which is important for regulation of immune system.

This is the first-ever patent to be granted on anti-CD3 formulations and covers oral administration with lyophilized and stabilized free-flowing powder of Foralumab or any other anti-CD3 mAb for treatment of human diseases.

In addition, the stabilized liquid formulation of Foralumab and other anti-CD3 mAbs for nasal administration is also covered in this patent.

These formulation technologies have the potential to transform immunotherapies, which currently can only be administered through intravenously or subcutaneously.