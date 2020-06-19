After a deep freeze for most of the year, the IPO market has heated up in recent weeks, powered by the strong debuts from Warner Music and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Albertsons (ACI) is now kicking off the roadshow for its IPO, which would give the nation's second-biggest grocer a more-than-$10B valuation if the stock prices at the midpoint of its $18-to-$20 target range.

The offering, likely to begin trading publicly late next week, won't yield proceeds for Albertsons because the stock sale is coming from existing shareholders (like P-E backer Cerberus Capital, which is cashing out of a roughly 15-year investment).