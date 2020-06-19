As COVID-19 cases hit 100,000 in Canada, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced a coronavirus contact tracing app - developed with provincial and federal governments - expected to launch in July.

The app, called COVID Alert, will use Bluetooth connections to swap randomly generated codes with users in a geographic vicinity.

It may pay off for Canada. The U.K. yesterday switched to the Apple and Google model for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app after a locally developed system did not work well on the iPhone.