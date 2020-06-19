The 27 European governments begin negotiations today on a €750B stimulus package to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The plan has sparked division among some EU countries and differences remain over how much and in which form the money should be borrowed, distributed and repaid.

It has become an even more complicated topic after the U.S. pulled out of international digital tax talks, a move the European Commission had suggested could increase revenues and repay for some of the new debt.

The EC estimated in May a contraction of 7.4% in GDP for 2020, though the forecasts depend on how the health crisis evolves and the bloc's economies reopen.

