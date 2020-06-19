BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) has priced its public offering of 1.93M ordinary shares at $13.00/share.

In a separate private placement, the Company announced the sale of 384,615 ordinary shares at the public offering price to entities affiliated with Decheng Capital.

The combined gross proceeds are expected to be ~$30.1M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 289,500 shares.

Net proceeds will be used to support continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date for public offering and private placement is June 23 and July 2, respectively.

Shares are down 18% premarket.

