The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) has priced $400M of 5.5% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2025 at par.

The offering is expected to close on June 22.

Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used in part to repay certain existing indebtedness incurred in connection with the acquisition of the G4S Cash businesses, finance the remaining acquisitions of the G4S Cash businesses and the remaining proceeds to be used for working capital needs, capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

