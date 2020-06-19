Gartner (NYSE:IT) has priced an upsized offering of $800M (from $500M) of 4.500% senior notes due 2028.

The closing date is June 22.

Net proceeds together with cash on hand will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the term loan A facility, to repay all outstanding borrowings under the existing revolving credit facility, each under Gartner’s senior secured credit facility, and to pay related fees and expenses.

