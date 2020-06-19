PQ Group reduces Q2 sales outlook and raises Adjusted EBITDA expectations
Jun. 19, 2020 6:28 AM ETEcovyst Inc. (ECVT)ECVTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) expects Q2 sales of $350M-$360M vs. consensus of $350.23M and down from its original guidance of $360M-$375M, on continued weaker demand in Europe.
- The company is raising its Adjusted EBITDA expectation to $107M-$112M from prior guidance of $95M-$105M, and margin is anticipated to be ~27%.
- “As stay-at-home restrictions are being lifted across North America, we are seeing gasoline demand recovering, leading to a faster improvement in our Refining Services sales,” said Belgacem Chariag, PQ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, the effective and timely actions to improve our cost structure are driving our margins higher.”