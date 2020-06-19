FCPT updates on rent collection
Jun. 19, 2020 6:28 AM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)FCPTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) received April, May and June rent payments of ~91%, 87% and 87%, respectively as of June 18.
- Only 10% of its portfolio tenants' requests for rent deferral have been agreed to, with the the portion of deferred rent representing less than 1.2% of contractual annual base rent as of June 18, 2020.
- As of June 18, 2020, FCPT has collected rent or permitted deferrals equal to approximately 94% of contractual base rent for the second quarter.
- As on June 18, the company has $27M in cash equivalents and $250M of undrawn credit facility after paying the entire $98M on its credit facility on June 9.
- The company has not acquired any properties during Q2.
- Source: Press Release