The first participants have been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Clover Biopharmaceuticals' S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019, that contains Dynavax's (NASDAQ:DVAX) CpG 1018 adjuvant.

The study will assess safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of SCB-2019 alone, in combination with the CpG 1018 adjuvant combined with alum and in combination with a different adjuvant at multiple dose levels in 150 adult healthy and elderly participants.

Based on preclinical results demonstrating the ability of CpG 1018-adjuvanted SCB-2019 to elicit neutralizing antibodies in multiple animal species, the collaboration, announced on March 24, has been expanded to include clinical supply of CpG 1018 to Clover.

Preliminary safety and immunogenicity results are expected in August 2020.