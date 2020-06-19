LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) reported Q1 revenue increase of 1.3% Y/Y to $51.52M, with Product sales of $49.9M (+0.2% Y/Y); and Services & other $1.6M (+45.5% Y/Y).

Total number of orders for product sales was 1M (-16.7% Y/Y) and total number of customers for product sales was 0.8M (+33.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved 1,160 bps Y/Y and 600 bps Q/Q to 46.4%.

This was the third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability despite impact from the COVID-19 pandemic with net income of $0.7M, compared with a loss of $14.1M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA improved significantly, increasing to earnings of $1.4M, compared with a loss of $7.9M Y/Y.

Q1 Operating expenses: Fulfilment $5M (-3.8% Y/Y); S&M $14.8M (+59.1% Y/Y); and G&A $7.3M (-39.2% Y/Y).

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $35.6M (-11.9% Q/Q).

2Q20 Outlook: Based on current market scenario, the Company expects net revenues to be between $105-120M.

