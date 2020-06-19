Unitil to appoint CFO and Treasurer
Jun. 19, 2020 6:45 AM ETUnitil Corporation (UTL)UTLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has hired Robert B. Hevert, CFA, as Senior Vice President, effective July 23, 2020 and expects appointment of Mr. Hevert to the position of SVP, CFO and Treasurer of the company at its upcoming meeting on July 29, 2020.
- Laurence M. Brock, who has served as interim CFO and Treasurer since March 16, 2020, will step down as CFO and Treasurer on July 29, 2020, but will remain as Senior Vice President.
- Mr. Hevert most recently served as Partner and Practice Area Leader of Rates, Regulation and Planning at ScottMadden, Inc.