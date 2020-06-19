Unitil to appoint CFO and Treasurer

Jun. 19, 2020 6:45 AM ETUnitil Corporation (UTL)UTLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has hired Robert B. Hevert, CFA, as Senior Vice President, effective July 23, 2020 and expects appointment of Mr. Hevert to the position of SVP, CFO and Treasurer of the company at its upcoming meeting on July 29, 2020.
  • Laurence M. Brock, who has served as interim CFO and Treasurer since March 16, 2020, will step down as CFO and Treasurer on July 29, 2020, but will remain as Senior Vice President.
  • Mr. Hevert most recently served as Partner and Practice Area Leader of Rates, Regulation and Planning at ScottMadden, Inc.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.