Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces somewhat positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IPATential150, evaluating ipatasertib, combined with Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga (abiraterone) and prednisone/prednisolone in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The study met one co-primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with phosphate and tensin homolog (PTEN)-loss tumors compared to abiraterone and prednisone/prednisolone plus placebo.

The other primary co-primary endpoint, rPFS in the overall intent-to-treat population, was not met.

Overall survival and additional secondary endpoints are not yet mature.

No new safety signals were observed.

The trial will continue until the next planned analysis. The data will be shared with health authorities.

Results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

The company says that ipatasertib binds to all three isoforms of a proto-oncogene called AKT (protein kinase B), blocking a signaling pathway called PI3K/AKT which is believed to play a key role in resistance to chemo and hormonal therapies in a range of cancers, including breast and prostate.