CarMax (NYSE:KMX) says sales have progressively improved since hitting a trough in early April, with comparable store used unit sales for the two weeks ended June 14 within 10% of last year's sales level and many stores generating positive comparable stores sales.

During FQ1, used vehicle unit sales fell 39.8% Y/Y, including a 41.8% decrease in comparable store used unit sales. CarMax notes that the comparable store sales performance reflected the combined effects of coronavirus-related store closures and restrictions on operations, as well as reduced customer traffic resulting from the economic impact of the pandemic and nationwide shelter-in-place orders.

Total gross profit declined 52.3% during the quarter to $354.2M. Used vehicle gross profit decreased 47.4%, reflecting the reduction in total used unit sales and a decline of $278 per unit in used vehicle gross profit to $1,937.

CarMax ended the quarter with a cash position of $658M and $1.08B of unused capacity on its revolving credit facility. As of May 31, $1.51B was remaining available for buybacks under the outstanding repurchase authorization.

Shares of CarMax are down 0.44% premarket to $97.49.

