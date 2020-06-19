Funds managed by Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) Alternative Credit Strategy lead a $250M revolving asset-backed credit facility for Affirm Inc., a fintech that aims to provide consumers with a more simple and transparent form of credit.

The facility will help Affirm continue to scale as it enters a period of rapid growth.

Consumers can use Affirm at more than 4,000 merchants, with many offering interest-free financing options with no late or hidden fees.

