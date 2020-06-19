Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced the opening of 30 of its 41 gaming and racing properties.

“As the nation’s largest regional gaming operator, we are excited and grateful to have reached this important milestone of reopening more than 70% of our properties across the country,” said Jay Snowden, President and Chief Executive Officer for Penn National. “We are continuing to work closely with our regulators and state and local leaders to prepare for the eventual reopening of all of our remaining properties."