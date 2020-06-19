Seeing "attractive monetization potential" from Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) new exclusive podcast deals, Rosenblatt raises the price target from $190 to $275.
Analyst Mark Zgutowicz says the deals with Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian West could lead to "future leverage to premium subscription pricing and label negotiations."
Rosenblatt maintains a Buy rating on Spotify. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.
SPOT shares are up 3% pre-market to $231.95.
Related: Yesterday, Spotify announced an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. for original podcasts based on the DC universe.
