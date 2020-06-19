Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is working to increase its liquidity and expects to generate $26M in additional proceeds, which will give it ~$80M of cash on hand.

Says ~96% of its loan portfolio as measured by outstanding principal balance is making May and June 2020 debt service payments.

The company kept its Q2 dividend at 33 cents per share, the same level as its previous dividend.

“When evaluating our Q2 dividend, we considered several factors, including further improving our liquidity position from anticipated loan sales, our Q2 core earnings from operations outlook, and projected future cash flows,” said CEO Bryan Donohoe.

