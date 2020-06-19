Wedbush analyst James Hardiman takes the wide view on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) after the cruise line operators spilled preliminary Q2 numbers.

"We continue to believe that 'normalized' yields and load factors are likely to be elusive until at least 2022. However, just the thought of any semblance of a normal cruise industry ever returning was far more controversial just four months ago. Of course, there still remains an unprecedented level of uncertainty surrounding each and every line of our earnings model over each of the next few years, with long-term earnings power primarily a function of how much of a stigma is placed on cruise travel once the coronavirus pandemic has passed and a vaccine has been distributed, as well as just how much the cruise companies have had to sacrifice in terms of earnings power and equity dilution," he writes.

On a positive note on the report itself, he points out that Carnival's cumulative advanced bookings for FY21 capacity that is currently available are within historical ranges at prices that are down low to mid-single digits, including the negative impact from applied future cruise credits and onboard credits.

As for as forecasting, Hardiman and team expect Carnival to report a $5.6B loss in 2020 and -$2.86 EPS in 2021, but positive EBITDA of $1.14B. EPS is seen recovering to $2.23 in 2022 vs. the $4.40 EPS struck in 2019.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Carnival and 12-month price target of $29 vs. the average sell-side PT of $17.23.