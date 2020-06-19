GoHealth on deck for IPO

GoHealth (GHTH) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Chicago, IL-based online health insurance marketplace leverages machine-learning algorithms with long-term insurance behavioral data to help individuals find the optimal health insurance plan for their specific needs. It says its differentiated combination of a vertically integrated consumer acquisition platform and highly skilled and trained licensed agents have enabled it to enroll "millions" of people in Medicare and individual and family plans since its inception.

Consumers pay no fees to access its platform or for enrollment, education or other services. In general, it earns commissions from carriers when consumers sign up for their products.

2019 (predecessor period) Financials: Revenues: $231.0M (+2%); Commissions: $175.8M (+22%); Operating Expenses: $287.9M (+46%); Net Loss: ($57.1M) (-303%); Cash Flow Ops: $9.3M (+72%).