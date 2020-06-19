Heading towards the fall's 5G iPhone launch, Jefferies raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $370 to $405 and maintains a Buy rating.

The firm is "feeling incrementally confident in Apple’s opportunity with the 5G cycle."

Analyst Kyle McNealy: "Specifically, we feel better about Apple’s ability to hold retail pricing for the fall 5G launch relatively consistent with last year while maintaining solid gross margin performance."

Earlier this week, Citi raised its Apple target from $310 to $400 and Wedbush moved from $375 to $425 with both firms citing the 5G iPhone launch.