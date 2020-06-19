Immuron (IMRN) provides an update on research collaboration with the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), previously announced in October 2019.

Immuron has executed a research agreement with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO to produce the new therapeutic against Campylobacter and Entero-Toxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) for clinical evaluation by the US Department of Defense.

The NMRC has submitted the Pre-IND information package to the FDA.

CSIRO has been engaged to produce a hyper-immune bovine colostrum product using vaccines developed by the NMRC. The current program is back on track and bovine colostrum is expected to be harvested in September 2020.

The company has also fully executed the Research Subaward Agreement with The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for advancement of Military Medicine Inc.

The drug substance and drug product will be manufactured by the year-end and NMRC plans to initiate a clinical development program to prevent acute infectious diarrhea early next year.