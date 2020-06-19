Barclays lifts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to an Overweight rating from a prior stance of Equal-weight.

The retailer is seen as uniquely positioned to capture market share in the beauty segment in a post-COVID-19 world. Social media influencers are expected to continue to be a positive factor for Ulta's digital presence and the ongoing collapse of the department store sector is seen as a potential sales driver.

Barclays assigns a price target of $276 to Ulta to rep 26% upside potential. Ulta's share price return has trailed the S&P 500 Index and broad retail so far this year.