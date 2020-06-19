Stelco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:STZHF) has entered into an agreement with DTE Energy Services, Inc. for capital funding the development, construction and operation of a 65MW cogeneration facility at Stelco's Lake Erie facility in Nanticoke, Ontario.

"This arrangement with DTE is yet another example of Stelco's commitment to improve our business efficiencies and reduce our cost of electricity while at the same time improving our environmental footprint by recycling energy-containing gasses," stated Alan Kestenbaum, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stelco Holdings.