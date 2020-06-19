Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) breaks higher in early trading after landing an upgrade from Needham.

"We are not assuming business at HCCI is reverting back to the strength it saw earlier in the year, when both Environmental Services and the Oil Business were off to the strongest start in over 5 years before slumping sharply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are growing signs of improvement as states have lifted shelter-in-place orders, spurring increased activity in both the ES and Oil Business," updates analyst Mike Cikos.

FQ2 is seen as the low point for HCCI in terms of a COVID-19 profit hit.

Looking ahead, Cikos observes that HCCI shares currently trade at 6.2X estimated EV/adjusted EBITDA to represent an attractive entry point. Needham's price target of $20 is below the average sell-side PT of $22.25.